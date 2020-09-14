BBNaija: Neo, Vee & Nengi secure a spot in the finale of the reality show

Three housemates; Neo, Vee and Nengi have secured a spot in the finale of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija reality show.

The housemates got a spot in the finale after they escaped nomination for eviction this week.

In a surprise process for nominating housemates for possible eviction, the housemates were divided into two teams; white and black.

Each team was instructed to choose two housemates each to be up for possible eviction on Sunday.

After submitting their names, Trikytee, Dorathy, Laycon and Ozo were put up for possible eviction.

Nengi on the other hand had an automatic spot to finale following her emergence as head of house.

At least, two out of the BBNaija housemates up for possible eviction will exit the house on Sunday.