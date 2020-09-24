BBNaija: Neo, Vee, Laycon, Nengi & Dorathy awarded N1million each for their performance in the Lipton Ice Tea and Peace task

BBNaija finalists, Neo, Vee, Laycon, Nengi And Dorathy have been awarded 1 million each for their performance in the Lipton Ice Tea and Peace task.

The housemates were tasked to make a presentation on how different tribes can put their differences aside and come together in peace to form one Nigeria.

Their presentation met the expectation of Big Brother as he announced all of them as winners and awarded each with a cash prize of N1 million.

He also pronounced them as brand ambassadors for Lipton Ice Tea for one year.