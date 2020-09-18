BBNaija: Neo Recounts How Erica Bathed With Him And BrightO (Video)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate Neo, recalled an experience he shared with ex-housemates, Erica and BrightO.

In a video sighted on social media, some of the housemates were seen sitting at the dining area and chatting about the earlier stages of the game.

The housemates spoke about how it was inconvenient for all 20 of them to shower in the bathroom.

Neo, however, took the whole house by surprise when he revealed that Erica joined him and Brighto in the bathroom.

According to the BBNaija housemate, it was an awkward experience because Erica walked in and she stripped completely naked to have her bath with them.

Watch the video below: