BBNaija: Neo Opens Up On His Relationship With Vee (Video)

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Neo, has talked about his relationship with Vee in the house during his first interview with Ebuka.

The reality TV star shared his plans now that the show is over, how he fell for Vee, and his reaction to Laycon’s win.

In his words:

“I’m glad to be in the top five because I never expected it. It surprised me. It was double happiness for me when I found out that Laycon won. He’s my guy.

I got attracted to Vee because she sought me out despite me revealing everything about my humble background. I was shocked that she still liked me despite everything I said about my background.”

