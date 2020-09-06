BBNaija: Nengi will be expensive to maintain – Kiddwaya warns Ozo

Big Brother Naija, housemate, Kiddwaya has warned Ozo that his love interest Nengi will be quite difficult to maintain outside of the show.

According to the billionaire’s son, the female housemate would be on hot demand and many men with high sending powers would be in her DM trying to capture her attention with plenty money and gifts.

He however advised Ozo to focus on making money as that would be the only means through which he could sustain his relationship with her.

According to him, there would be less chance for him to be in a relationship with Nengi outside the house without money.

Kiddwaya tells Ozo:

” Nengi is the kind of girl that if her guy is worried about other guys paying her attention/giving gifts she won’t like it. If you focus on making money and being a success then every other thing will fall into place. Guys will be reaching out to Nengi in her DMs with gifts and all of that outside the house and it will be expensive to maintain a relationship.”

Ozo and Erica were the major highlight of yesterday’s night party after they both simultaneously interrupted Kidd’s and Nengi’s conversation on the dance floor.