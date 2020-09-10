BBNaija: Nengi wears one pant for 2 days, seduced Ozo to have sex with her in shower – Uche Maduagwu alleges

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has once again alleged that BBNaija housemate Vee has exposed Nengi for wearing one pant for two days.

According to him in an Instagram post, during Vee and Nengi’s argument, Vee exposed Nengi of wearing one pant for two days among other allegations.

He also revealed that Vee confirmed that Ozo and Nengi had sekz in the shower based on a video he has sighted saying Nengi is a hypocrite for behaving as if nothing happened.

Some netizens in reacting to his post asked him to share the video he’s talking about if indeed it exists so they watch for themselves and see.