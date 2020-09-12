BBNaija: Nengi Splashes Water On Ozo After He Attempted To Touch Her

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ozo attempted to touch Nengi‘s butt moments after he was issued a second strike.

Information Nigeria recalls Biggie penalized Ozo on Friday for writing her love notes to Nengi.

After the arena games, the jacuzzi was available for the housemates and they decided to make good use of it.

The female housemates seized the opportunity to wear their sexy swim wears.

Nengi put her curves on display as she rocked a Bikini and red cover up.

The curvy housemate was seen dancing to Davido’s song ‘Sweet in the middle’ and she moved close to Ozo, who went ahead to touch her butt.

Nengi shoved his hand away and she playfully splashed water on him.

Read Also: #BBNaija: “I could have tried harder to remain close to you even after you got closer to Nengi” – Dorathy expresses regrets about keeping her distance from Ozo

Watch the video HERE.