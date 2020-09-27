BBNaija: Nengi sheds premium tears after Ozo ignored her during the Saturday Night party (VIDEO)

The final Saturday night party in this year’s big brother naija house saw a little bit of reunion as previously evicted housemates were invited to have a final groove with the finalists.

The housemates used the opportunity to catch up on the memories made in the house but one little observation that was very interesting was the fact that Ozo ignored his close ally, Nengi, throughout the party.

Later on, Nengi was seen lamenting about how she was ignored.

A crying Nengi told Laycon;

I was trying to talk to Ozo, he was ignoring me. Even Prince spoke to me but Ozo was ignoring me. That friendship is over

See video below: