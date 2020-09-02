BBNaija: Nengi serves some friendship goals with Laycon, backs him like a nanny does to a baby (video)

BBNaija housemate, Nengi has served us some friendship goals with Laycon after she backed him like a nanny does to a baby.

In a now trending video, Nengi was spotted having a good time with Laycon.

She beckoned on Laycon to come so she can carry him on her back. In what first looked like an impossible task, Nengi swiftly lifted him with little or no efforts and this got viewers amazed at Nengi’s stamina and at the same time, wondering what the head of Icons would likely weigh if made to stand on a weight balance.

Nengi has lately been literary “flirting” with some male housemates, which has really got her love interest, Ozo jealous.

Recall Ozo had queried her after running into her and Kiddwaya zip down in the bathroom few days ago, and she said Kidd was just helping her zip up her dress.

However, we hope Ozo doesn’t get jealous again over her harmless play with Laycon today.