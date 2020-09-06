BBNaija: “Nengi likes you, she does not have bad intentions towards you” – Dorathy tells Ozo

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor, is currently the talk of social media.

Big Brother Naija: lockdown housemate, Dorathy has revealed fellow female housemate, Nengi’s intentions for Ozo.

It should be recalled that Ozo had told his love interest, Nengi that he wanted her more than the grand prize and would do anything to win her heart.

However, Ozo on Saturday approached Dorathy in the kitchen talking about his feelings for Nengi and his recent fine from Biggie for microphone infringement.

Dorathy then responded to him, saying Nengi likes him as well and has good intentions for him. She, however, advised him not to get carried away and forget his aim of coming to the show.

“Nengi likes you, she does not have bad intentions towards you.

“She approached me during the party saying I was amazing and wondered why we had a misunderstanding and that was nice of her.

“But you need to focus on what you came here for and don’t forget why you’re here,” Dorathy said.

Ozo has constantly pursued his love for Nengi ever since they made it to the fifth season of the reality TV show.

But Nengi had on different occasions turned down his offer, adding that she already had a relationship outside the house.