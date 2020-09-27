BBNaija: Nengi joins the list of housemates to be evicted from the show

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Hampson, has been evicted from the show, as announced by Ebuka.

The Lockdown housemate was among the top 5 who made it to the grand finale of the show which promises N85m worth of prizes to the winner.

The winner will be going home with includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; and home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

During Nengi’s stay in the lockdown house, she was paired with Ozo, who was evicted last week from the house.