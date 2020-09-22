BBNaija: “Nengi has a good man” – Uriel says after Ozo video calls her

Former big brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has expressed her excitement after newly evicted BBNaija lockdown housemate, Ozo video called her.

According to Uriel, she was making her hair when Ozo called to thank her for supporting him. She also described him as a gentleman, saying Nengi has a good man.

“Gratitude is key @officialozo__ Such a lovely surprise , To say Thank for the support.. warmed my heart, Nengi you have a Good Man.

@noble_igwe ah you No warn a sister make I Rub lipstick 😂😂😂 I had to throw on one blue wig . Ah Noble Noble why na #manlikeozo

I’ve promised to take him out so I will be prepared with Advise and food” she wrote.