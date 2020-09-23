BBNaija: ‘Name one moral lesson you have learnt from Big Brother?” – Reno Omokri tackles Nigerians watching the reality TV show

Reno Omokri has taken to his Instagram page to once again tackle Nigerians who are addicted to the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

In a post shared social media, Reno challenged viewers of the show to enumerate the moral lessons they have learnt while watching the show.

His post reads

”You use your profile to campaign for your #BBNaija housemate. You even wear their branded T-Shirt and hold watch parties. Wrong focus. If you had put in this same effort towards selling a product, or promoting your business, you could have been a millionaire example of sell to excel by now!

Name one moral lesson you have learnt from Big Brother? Cite one example of how it has affected your personal development. ?Fuel and electric prices were raised, and the Naira was devalued, while you were distracted by BBNaija.

By the time BBN is over, and you are back to reality, you will realise that your sanity has been affected by the vanity you followed with clarity!?”