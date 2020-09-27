BBNaija: “My regret in life is dumping Laycon for another guy” – Nigerian Lady cries out

A Nigerian lady, Ogbuefi Immaculate Chidimma has taken Facebook to share her regret in life.

According to Chidimma who alleged that she is big brother Naija Laycon’s ex-girlfriend, they were in a relationship before she dumped him for another man.

She said that her regret in life is dumping Laycon for another man, and wishes that he would just have her back.

She added that she really looked down on him back then and that whenever she sees him in the Big Brother house, it hurts her.

She also advised ladies to stick to their boyfriends no matter the little beginning because she knows that Laycon will be great after the Big Brother house.

She said she still loves Laycon and doesn’t mind becoming his baby mama.

Read her post below: