BBNaija: “My fight with Vee was minor one, she is my gee” – Nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi has said her altercation with Vee was a minor altercation.

Recall Nengi wasn’t in talking terms with Vee after she made a sarcastic comment about her being the reason why they lost their Patricia Bitcoin task.

Apparently, her comment coupled with her judgment on their Showmax task resulted in the two friends being angry at each other for days until Neo sat them down to resolve the issue.

Responding to Ebuka’s question on why they were fighting, Nengi said it was a minor fight but they are on good terms now and that Vee is her friend.