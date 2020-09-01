BBNaija: “My fans will join forces with your fans and vote for you, because you are with me” – Erica tells Kiddwaya (video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim was recently spotted campaigning for votes for her love interest in the house, Kiddwaya.

During a conversation with the billionaire son who expressed his worry over vote count, Erica assured him that her fans will definitely vote for him.

Erica said her fans know she’s with him, and for that reason, they will definitely join forces with his fans and vote for him to stay in the lockdown house.

Big Brother has however prohibited any form of campaign for votes amongst housemates. He also placed a ban on the use of words like “vote” and “ban”.