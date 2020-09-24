BBNaija: “My Celebrity crush is Drake, I see him in my dreams” – Nengi (video)

BBNaija season 5 finalist, Nengi has revealed that her celebrity crush is Canadian rapper, Drake.

She disclosed this while having a conversation with her fellow housemate, Laycon last night.

According to Nengi, she sees Drake in her dreams always.

See video below;

In another news, Big Brother Naija lockdown house finalist, Nengi has opened up that there are some video clips she’ll never want to see again after the reality TV show.

The Big Brother Naija season 5 is billed to come to an end on Sunday with five housemates battling for the grand prize.

Nengi told fellow housemate Laycon that videos of her fights and quarrels with fellow housemates will be a taboo for her.

However, she said video clips of memorable moments such as the tasks, Head of House challenges and other games will be watched over and over again.

According to her, “There’s just like some particular things we’ve done in this house that I would really want to watch.

“I’ll never want to see any of those quarrels I had or any argument. I don’t want to see those ones at all.

“I just want to see the memorable things like the tasks.”