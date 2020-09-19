BBNaija: ‘My Bragging Rights Is That I’m TolaniBaj’, Says Evicted Housemate

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as TolaniBaj, has taken to Twitter to brag about herself.

The reality TV star had shared a stunning photo of herself with the caption:

“Bragging Rights. Tolani Baj”

A fan replied to the tweet thus:

“I never saw this Tolani in the house, what really happened, u such a vibe, keep it up baby girl”

TolaniBaj replied to the tweet with a quote that reads:

“Emi gan hot cake. Is it because I’m in this house?”

Read Also: #BBNaija: ‘I believe Kiddwaya is Knacking Erica now & Tolanibaj is begging Prince for his forgiveness’ – Vee (video)

The quote is a statement she made while in the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house. TolaniBaj wrote a solidarity message to Erica on Instagram when the latter was disqualified from the show.

See TolaniBaj’s post and reply below: