#BBNaija: My baby girl should come back with the money – Prince urges his fans to throw their weight behind Dorathy to emerge winner of the ongoing reality show

By
Information Nigeria
-

Prince has urged his fans to throw their weight behind Dorathy to emerge winner of the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’.

Prince was evicted last Sunday, and according to him, Dorathy is the only person he wants to win the N85m.

Sharing a picture of him and Dorathy, the reality TV star wrote:

“I didn’t mince words when I said my baby girl should come back with the money if I leave. Royal Army, let’s do this for my Tata Text; VOTE Dorathy to 32052 Thank you”

