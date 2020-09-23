BBNaija: Moment Vee, Laycon & Dorathy won N1million yesterday in the WAW challenge

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Vee, Laycon and Dorathy yesterday won N1 million in the WAW challenge.

The five housemates left in the house were grouped into two: colourful Waw and classical Waw and were requested to answer various questions basically on WAW detergent.

Dorathy, Laycon and Vee were members of the colourful WAW and Nengi and Neo in classic.

The task was divided into rounds one and two after which Biggie announced team colourful WAW as winner.

The three housemates will have to share a million Naira.