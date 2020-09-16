BBNaija: Moment Ozo won an Innoson IVM Caris car after emerging tops in the Innoson motors challenge (video)

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Ozo, on Wednesday, won a brand new car.

Ozo emerged the winner after the housemates played the Innoson task challenge.

The challenge, which had other Housemates keenly contesting to win the car, saw Ozo, Neo, and Dorathy as the last three standing.

Neo gave Ozo a run for his money in the challenge that eventually had him bowing out of the challenge for not being able to memorise the digits previewed in the lounge’s TV.

The final round was between Neo and Ozo.

Ozo, who chose the right number (41) in the task, won the Innoson 2020 IVM Caris.

His car gift will be waiting for him outside the house on the final day of BBNaija season 5.

The winner of the BBNaija Season 5 tagged Lockdown will win an Innoson G80 (Innoson G Wagon) valued at N27,825,000, a cash prize of N30 million, and other valuable prizes valued at N28 million.

Other Housemates that have won challenges include TrikyTee and Ozo for the Pepsi challenge, Nengi, Laycon, and Dorathy.

The Innoson IVM Caris has an engine capacity of 2.0L and one of the company’s forays into future car designs. With captivating sleeker design, the car remains many of the housemates’ dreams.