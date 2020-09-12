BBNaija: Moment Ozo couldn’t resist the urge to touch Nengi’s backside as they spent time together in the Jacuzzi (video)

Big Brother housemate, Ozo couldn’t resist the urge to touch Nengi’s butt as they spent time together in jacuzzi last night.

Big Brother made the jacuzzi available after a long time, and the female housemates seized the opportunity to wear their sexy swimwear. Nengi came out looking hot in her Bikini and cover-up.

When Davido’s song ”Sweet in the middle” was played by Big Brother, Ozo found Nengi so alluring that he went ahead to touch her butt.

This is coming was just hours after he was issued a strike for writing her a love letter.