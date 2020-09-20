BBNaija: Moment Nengi curved Ozo’s kiss after he was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house (WATCH)

Freshly evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo is undoubtedly a hopeless romantic and he showed his romanticism one last time before he made his way out of the Big Brother house earlier this evening.

The 28-year-old, who during his time in the house never failed to declare his love for housemate, Nengi, once again professed his love for her even after he was announced as the next housemate to leave the house.

Whilst biding farewell to the rest of the housemates, Ozo warmly embraced Nengi and as Biggie began his 10 seconds countdown for him to leave the house, Ozo can be seen trying to plant a kiss on Nengi’s lips but she curved his advances and it resorted to a peck.

Watch the video below: