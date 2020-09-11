BBNaija: Moment after accessing her cell phone, disqualified housemate, Erica unfollows her in-house lover, Kiddwaya on Instagram

Moment after accessing her cell phone, disqualified Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim has unfollowed her in-house lover, Kiddwaya on Instagram.

Recall that, Erica was disqualified on Sunday after Biggie gathered the housemates at the lounge and played videos of when she threatened to kill Laycon outside the house and hurled insults at him.

Also, video of her pouring water on the Head of House (HoH) bed in order to stop Prince who is her deputy from sharing the lounge with her was highlighted.

Erica and Kiddwaya were love birds in the house, and the duo were caught in compromising positions and Erica even once opened up to Neo that she did “crazy” stuff with Kidd at the Head of House lounge.

However Erica has presently unfollowed her Romeo, Kiddwaya on Instagram, although her reason for doing so is unknown.

In other news, Terry Waya, the billionaire father of big brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has revealed the plans he has for his son’s love interest, Erica.

The wealthy dad, via his Instagram live with Mr. Dele Momodu of Ovation Magazine, praised Erica for loving his son Kiddwaya unconditionally and being at his side all the time.

He then promised her half of the ultimate prize money if his son Kiddwaya wins the show.

In his words,

“If my son should win, i will make sure he gives her half of his wins and then the rest half to charity”.