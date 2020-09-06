BBNaija: “Mental health should be taken seriously” – Uti Nwachukwu calls out Organisers of BBNaija Lockdown over the drama caused by Erica last night

Organisers of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Lockdown have come under attack over the drama caused by Erica last night.

Erica caused a scene in the house after she insulted Laycon and threatened him.

She also took things took far and poured water on the HOH bed preventing Prince from staying on the bed.

However, speaking on Sunday morning with Kiddwaya, she said she was under emotional stress and was not granted access to see a specialist.

While some viewers and celebrities think Erica’s attitude was caused by the influence of alcohol at the Saturday night party, others said she needs mental health checkup and should not be ignored.

Uti Uwachukwu, who is a fan of Erica took to his Twitter page on Sunday morning calling out the organisers for ignoring Erica’s mental state of health.

He urged the organisers to value mental health of housemates and send in specialists when the need arises.

His tweet read: #Bbnaija competition aside,

A LOT OF MEN&WOMEN are going/have gone thru what Erica is goin thru.

Google GASLIGHTING

Usually the Victims end up being mislabeled cosof their REACTIONBroken heart

This is why I PRIORITISE therapy

MENTAL HEALTH IS JUST AS IMPORTANT AS PHYSICAL IF NOT MORE!