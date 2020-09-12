BBNaija: Lucy, Kaisha, TolaniBaj, Wathoni, Praise, Tochi, Eric Finally Link Up (Video)

Some of the evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates were recently spotted hanging out and spending time together.

Each of BBNaija housemates, which include Kaisha, Lucy, Wathoni, Eric, Tochi, TolaniBaj and Praise, definitely had a swell time as they were so excited to meet once again outside the House.

Taking to Twitter, Kaisha gave her fans and followers a glimpse of how the day went down and she tweeted;

“Had so much fun connecting & catching up with my fellow housemates today. I felt really great”

Read Also: BBNaija: Ozo Gets Another Strike For Writing Love Notes To Nengi

Watch the video below: