Lucy, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has been evicted from the 2020 edition.

Five housemates; Trickytee, Vee, Laycon, Nengi and Kiddwaya were all up for eviction this week.

Her exit was unexpected as many did not see Lucy, one of this season’s favourite housemates, leave the show.

This leaves 9 housemates to battle for N85m in the next three weeks.