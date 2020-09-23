#BBNaija: Lucy blasts Nigerians sliding into her DM to teach her how to live & behave

By
Information Nigeria
-

BBNaija lockdown evicted housemate, Lucy, has issued a note of warning to people who slide into her direct message box to school her on how to live and behave.

Lucy in a tweet via her Twitter account on Tuesday warned such people to stay off her dm if the message they send would not be business-related.

“Please if you slide into my dm, let it be about business, thank you.

“I appreciate all the advice and opinions on how I should live, behave, and whatnot, but I am too certain you won’t keep the same energy if I came to you to do the same, so stop it.

“Business email is in d bio.” she tweeted.

Recall that Lucy was evicted during the Sunday live eviction show after she was nominated for possible eviction together with Kiddwaya, Vee, Trikytee, Laycon and Nengi.

