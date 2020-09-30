BBNaija Lockdown Recorded Over 900Million Votes Across All Voting Platforms: Organizers

Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition season 5 reportedly recorded over 900 million votes across all the voting platforms.

The Managing director of MultiChoice Nigeria, parent production company of the Big Brother Naija franchise, John Ugbe made this known while giving the opening speech during the prize presentation show.

Ugbe revealed that this year’s edition of the Big brother Lockdown recorded the highest votes ever in the history of the show.

Information Nigeria recalls Laycon emerged as the winner of the highly-coveted reality TV show after garnering the highest public votes.

The reality TV star won N85 million worth of prizes which includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment; a top of the range SUV; a trip to Dublin; home appliances, another trip to Dubai; a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and many other mouth-watering gifts from sponsors of the reality show.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Phyno, Others Grace Mercy Eke’s 27th Birthday Bash In Lagos (Video)

See post below: