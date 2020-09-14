BBNaija: Let’s not do it again – Nengi & Vee embrace peace, recently iron out their differences

Nengi and Vee recently had a conversation about their fight a few days ago

Recall earlier on, we reported the news of how the two ladies had a misunderstanding and both refused to falter even when their male partners tried to get things settled between them.

The drama had started after Nengi called out Vee for taking out time from group rehearsals to come and spend time with her lover, Neo.

Well, the ladies appeared to have settled their differences as seen in a recent video shared to Instagram by @bigbrother9jalockdown. Vee and Nengi were seen in the garden talking about their fight and who’s more stubborn than the other.

Nengi can be heard questioning how they ever got to fight.

She said: “How did we get here, can we not have a fight again.” Responding to this, Vee pointed out that their first fight was bound to happen and this made her realize that Nengi was actually more stubborn than her.