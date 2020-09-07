BBNaija: Laycon’s Mother Addresses Icons, Prays For Housemate (Video)

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon, is being encouraged by his mother outside the house. A new video of Laycon’s mother speaking about her son has surfaced online.

In the video, Laycon’s mother addresses herself as “Mama Icon”. She also says that Laycon should not be worried about the BBNaija prize because it belongs to him.

Speaking in Yoruba, her words have been translated thus:

“Icons, I’m grateful. You all are blessed. Thank you for not deserting Laycon. Laycon is blessed. He is already blessed. Laycon, please don’t think too much. Don’t brood in the house. You are the owner of the N85 million.

“You are bringing it home. You shall be blessed. You left home with blessings. You’ll bring home the money with blessings. You’ll take care of your mother and everyone will be happy with you.”

Watch the video below: