BBNaija: Laycon wins Big Brother Naija Season 5 (Video)

Its this not the moment the most have been waiting for?, Olamilekan Agbeleshe better known as Laycon has emerged winner of Big Brother Naija season 5 .



Its all smiles for the rapper and his followers as he wins the N85 million naira grand prize.

He achieved this feat after spending 71 days in the house and seeing off competition from 19 other housemates.

Social media is on fire, Icons aren’t taking it easy too and its understandable because their leader is now a winner .

Congrats to the young man…