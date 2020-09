A little Nigerian girl, Queen Ese has been seen in a video prophesying that Big Brother Naija season 5 contestant, Olamilekan ”Laycon” Agbeleshe will not emerge as the winner of this year’s BBNaija.

In a video which is currently circulating on social media, Queen Ese stated clearly that Laycon will not win the show, adding that people are free to doubt her prophecy.

She said;

“Hello hello hello, listen to me right now. Laycon will not win this Big Brother Naija. Take it or leave it”.