BBNaija: “Laycon will kill himself for using me to lie, Outside this house I will kill Laycon” – Erica

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Erica, is currently the talk of social media.

Erica has vowed that Laycon will kill himself for lying about her.

Erica who was drunk after the Saturday night party said the singer will kill himself.

She said the only thing saving him is Biggie, because she will kill him outside the house.

“I will beat Laycon if I was not on two strikes. I don’t care if I am disqualified. Laycon is a foolish boy, he looks like a nonstick.

“Laycon will kill himself for using me to lie. Outside this house I will kill Laycon.

“How will I be attracted to such ugly boy. Laycon is ugly he is not attractive, if people see that he is using his smartness for bad then he is ugly from the inside out.”

While Erica lashed out at Laycon, Kiddwaya and Trickytee tried to calm her down.

However, effort to calm her down proved abortive as she claimed she has bottled up her emotions for one week.

Recall that Ebuka had asked Laycon to clarify his statement that Erica tried to kiss him severally.

Annoyed by the question, Erica confronted Laycon but he maintained that he will not discuss the issue.