BBNaija: Laycon stole part of Erica’s fans just by keeping silent – Nigerians vow to vote Laycon to win the reality show following Erica’s insult last night

Quite a handful of Nigerians have taken to social media to reiterate their decisions to continually vote for BBNaija housemate, Laycon to win this year’s edition of the reality TV show, just after Erica insulted him.

Erica has been the talk of Nigerian social media since yesterday night after she, while intoxicated, stated that she would love to see Laycon dead for ‘being evil’

Erica had accused the singer of riding on her fame and stated that he could never trend except her name is mentioned alongside his.

Her whole tantrum comes after Ebuka revealed that Laycon was telling other housemates the actress had made attempts to kiss him — a situation she vehemently denied and asked to know when she tried to kiss the rapper.

Laycon’s refusal to provide her a tangible answer is what led her to making derogatory statements about the singer after they partied on Saturday night — in videos that’s making rounds on the internet, Erica can be seen saying Laycon would suffer in life and she would make sure he dies, by killing him.

Reacting to her comments, Nigerians on Twitter vowed to continue to vote for Laycon until he emerges winner of the reality TV show.

Some notable comments: