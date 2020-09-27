BBNaija: “Laycon please I’m sorry, forgive me” – Little girl who said Laycon will not win the lockdown season apologizes (video)

A little girl who recently went viral after she vowed that Laycon will not emerge winner of BBNaija lockdown season, has apologized for her statement.

In the viral video, the little girl boldly vowed that Laycon will not win this year’s reality show.

After the video went viral, fans attacked the little girl, with some of them attacking the parents for allowing her say such things while she should be in school.

Reacting to this, the little girl’s mother, in a new video, apologised to Laycon, while stating that she was not around when the little girl made the video. The little girl also apologized to Laycon for making such statement.