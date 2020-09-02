BBNaija: Laycon, Nengi and Vee emerge winners of Johnny Walker challenge, receive 1million Naira each & an all-expense paid trip to Scotland

Big Brother Naija housemates, Laycon, Nengi and Vee on Wednesday won One Million Naira each.
The housemates who were named, ‘Team Gold’ emerged winners of Johnny Walker challenge.
They scored 91 ahead of the other three teams.
Announcing the scores, Head of House, Erica revealed that Vee, Nengi and Laycon also won an all-expense paid trip to Scotland.
They would also receive a million Naira each from the brand at the end of the season.
