BBNaija: ‘Laycon, I Don’t Hate You’ – Erica Breaks Her Silence

Disqualified Big Brother Naija, housemate, Erica has finally broken her silence as she granted her first interview with the organizers of the show.

Speaking in an interview with Africa Magic, Erica apologized for the hurtful words she uttered during her outburst on Saturday and said she does not hate Laycon.

In her words;

“I have apologized to the housemates before leaving the house and I will like to apologize to everybody who watches the show, all my supporters, fans, my family, my friends, I am very sorry for my actions and I’m very very sorry for saying those horrible words to Laycon.

“Laycon, I do not hate you. We have our disagreements but, I don’t hate you.

“And to everybody I insulted: Prince, Dora, all the different people I insulted, I’m very very sorry.

The reality TV star added that she feels relieved to be out of the House.

“It’s the day after disqualification, I feel relieved. I’m happy to be outside, I’m happy to see my loved ones and my supporters. I really needed that, so, I’m very happy to be out of the house,” she said.

Watch the video below: