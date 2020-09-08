BBNaija: “Laycon, I do not hate you” – Erica speaks for the first time after she was disqualified from the reality show (video)

Disqualified BBNaija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Erica Nlewedim has granted her first interview since her ousting from the show.

Erica was disqualified from the show on Sunday, August 6, for her unruly behaviour and for breaking the rules of the house.

Erica has now apologized to everyone for the events that happened and she said she doesn’t hate Laycon and didn’t mean the hurtful things she said.

In her words;

“I have apologized to the housemates before leaving the house and I will like to apologize to everybody who watches the show, all my supporters, fans, my family, my friends, I am very sorry for my actions and I’m very very sorry for saying those horrible words to Laycon.

“Laycon, I do not hate you. We have our disagreements but, I don’t hate you.

“And to everybody I insulted: Prince, Dora, all the different people I insulted, I’m very very sorry.

“It’s the day after disqualification, I feel relieved. I’m happy to be outside, I’m happy to see my loved ones and my supporters. I really needed that, so, I’m very happy to be out of the house.

See the video below ;