BBNaija: Laycon gains more empathy from his followers after some of his old tweets mourning his late dad resurfaces online

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is one of the BBNaija Lockdown contestants currently gaining traction in the BBNaija fanbase.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Laycon has gained more empathy from his followers on social media after some of his old tweets resurfaced on social media.

Apparently, his Twitter handler had retweeted a series of tweets which he had initially posted in December 2019. In the posts, Laycon penned an emotional tribute to his late father who passed away in 2017. ‘

“Then they wrapped you up, but guy you didn’t do sht. Like they put u in the ground and were dumping dirt on you and no one person moved to say stop that’s my Pops. I mean all I could do was look on and in my head I was yelling at you to get up and tell them to stop pouring dirt on you,” one of the tweets read.

Check out the thread below:

I had hoped you’d be able to tell me what it was you wanted to say when I got home. But 4am my bro called, and I just knew, he obviously didn’t call to check up on me. I refused to pick his call, then he called again and again. I know you know all these cause you were there. — Laycon Official💡 #BBnaija (@itsLaycon) December 8, 2019

I knew you’d left, there it is. We weren’t close, not really, but I miss you every day, I miss your smile, your jokes, the fact that you try to understand me but I was the one that kept my distance. And I miss your voice, I miss your stories, I miss your laughter. — Laycon Official💡 #BBnaija (@itsLaycon) December 8, 2019

Yeah I got a record deal, Put out a single, got on MTV base top ten chart, all in 2019. 2018 was rough though. But who am I kidding, u’re overseeing everything innit? Lol. u’re one tricky man, u’ve always been a tricky man. Look here, the past few months have been crazy though. — Laycon Official💡 #BBnaija (@itsLaycon) December 8, 2019