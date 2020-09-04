BBNaija: Laycon And Kiddwaya Work Out Together (Video)

Nigerian fans of the current BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ show have expressed their views as regards a video of Laycon and Kiddwaya during a morning workout session.

In the short video, Laycon can be seen being coached by Kiddwaya. The two appear friendly towards each other in the video.

A Twitter user with the handle @emcee_wheelyems tweeted:

“Watching this guys have a good discussion this morning while working out together makes me so happy as a guy. It shows that we men don’t have problem and For your information This is #Layconsgame.”

The hashtag #Layconsgame has also become a trending topic on Twitter.

