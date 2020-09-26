BBNaija: Kimoprah Trends As The Prettiest Girl Ever On The Show

The debate of the prettiest girl to ever be on the BBNaija reality TV show has once again found its way to Twitter trends. Kimoprah has been chosen by majority of users on the micro-blogging site.

It all started when a Twitter user identified as Yom Yom tweeted:

“Erica is the ‘prettiest’ BBNaija Housemate of all time so far Yes or No?”

This sparked reactions from users who think that Erica should not be named as the prettiest female housemate to ever be on the show. This is because they think that Kimoprah is actually the prettiest.

A user with the handle @tochi_ruth tweeted:

“Anyone that says Erica is Prettier than Kim Oprah should have their brains checked! #BBNaija”

See tweets below: