BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s twitter handlers “Sister Zone” & “Friend Zone” Erica

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim was disqualified from the show today and Kiddwaya’s handler, in her goodwill message, referred to Erica as a “good friend and sister”.

This didn’t go down well with some fans of the disqualified housemate who believe that she has been “sister zoned” just few minutes after being disqualified.

The post reads;

“Words aren’t enough…At every point in our life we meet that one person that becomes a key player in our joy, peace and anything that keeps us happy.

You @EricaNlewedim have been a good friend, a sister and more. You were special and would forever remain special.”