BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s elder brother, Al Giani speaks about their background, Erica’s disqualification

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Kiddwaya’s elder brother, Al-Giani, recently joined top media executive, Chief Dele Momodu, for one of his Instalive interview sessions.

Momodu disclosed that he decided to bring the young man on the show on short notice because he wanted his perspective on the relationship between Kidd and Erica.

Al-Giani had a lot of say about his younger brother and shed more light on the kind of upbringing they both had. According to him, their billionaire father only empowered them with quality education and gave them the opportunity to make their own name.

He described Kidd as a young man who is also trying to chart his own course in life and make the world a better place.

Speaking on the relationship with Erica, Al-Giani pointed out that it was quite unfortunate that the young lady had to leave the show on the grounds of disqualification. He, however, added that God works in mysterious ways and has a way of changing things.

Al-Giani also mentioned how Erica was a huge supporter of Kidd and how her exit from the house affected his younger brother. According to him, he spoke with Erica’s manager and it’s evident that it is not the end of the world for the disqualified housemate.

He said: “Erica was supporting Kiddwaya and always backing him up. During Kidd’s last diary session he said when Erica left a part of him also left. They were very close and liked each other.

“I spoke to Erica’s manager and it’s not the end of the world. If one door closes another one opens.”

Still speaking about Kidd and Erica, the billionaire son admitted that they really got along well. He reiterated the fact that she left on the grounds of disqualification, adding that she would have made it into the final five if she was still in the house.