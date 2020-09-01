BBNaija: ”Kiddwaya will be my favorite housemate if I were to be outside, I so much like him for his maturity & understanding” – Laycon

BBNaija 2020 housemate, Laycon, has disclosed that Kiddwaya is his favourite housemate.

Laycon said this during his private conversation with Trikytee, on Monday.

This is unexpected following the back and forth arguments between Laycon and Erica.

According to him, people expect him to dislike Kiddwaya but on the contrary the billionaire son is his favorite housemate.

Laycon said: “People expect me not to like Kiddwaya because of the issues around but it is not the case, I like him and he is so mature.

“He is my favorite; he came here to even cheer me up despite everything. I just like the guy and his love to cruise.

“Kiddwaya would be my favorite housemate if I was outside.”

VIDEO: