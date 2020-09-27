BBNaija: Kiddwaya unfollows Nengi on Instagram shortly after she labelled him a dirty boy on National TV

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has unfollowed Nengi on Instagram shortly after she labelled him a dirty boy on National TV.

Recall, in a recent discussion with her fellow finalists, Nengi refused being paired with Kiddwaya even as they tried to make Nengi admit that she liked him.

According to Nengi, even though Kiddwaya is handsome, she does not like him in a romantic way because she can only be attracted to guys who are clean.

Nengi used how Kiddwaya left hoh lounge dirty as an example then Neo and others agreed with her, they said kidd doesn’t bath well because he is dirty.

A quick look into Kiddwaya’s Instagram page, confirms that the billionaire son has unfollowed Nengi.