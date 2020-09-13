BBNaija: Kiddwaya Tells Ozo To Make Sure Nengi Avoids Him (Video)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya got ticked off by fellow housemate, Nengi on Sunday over her playful acts.

It all began when Nengi threw a plastic bottle at Kiddwaya and he didn’t like it so he turned to Ozo, who is romantically interested in Nengi.

The billionaire son told Ozo to warn his love interest to stay away from him as he added that he would have beaten her up if she were a boy.

In his words;

“If that was a boy, I’d have f**king broken his nose. If that was a guy, I’d have f**king beat him up.”

“Make sure she avoids me,” he added.

Ozo replied saying;

“It’s you and her since day one; since we came here.”

Kiddwaya responded;

“No no, e no reach now. Does she know who the f**k I am? How can she be standing there throwing the bottle how many times? Can she try that outside?”

