BBNaija: Kiddwaya Stylishly Evades Question About Erica, Laycon (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya had an interview with music executive turned blogger, Ubi Franklin on Wednesday.

During the interview, the reality TV star stylishly evaded a question he was asked.

Ubi had asked Kiddwaya about how he felt when he proposed the idea of sitting down with Laycon and Erica so he could help them sought out their issues.

The reality TV star, however, failed to answer the question as he kept complaining that his ‘network connection’ till he eventually hung up on the blogger.

The video is currently trending on social media.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Mike Unveils ‘Multi-Mask Wallet’

Watch the video below: