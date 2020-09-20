BBNaija: Kiddwaya speaks on relationship with Erica, Nengi [VIDEO]

Kiddwaya, evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has said that only time will decide what happens between her and Erica in the future.

He said it is not nice when people keep dragging both of them into a relationship, adding that they both have something more important to look on to.

Kiddwaya, who was evicted last Sunday, also said he never met Nengi outside before the show and had never spoken to her on a face to face level.

Talking about Erica during one of his media tours, Kiddwaya said, “We still hang out and do our thing and I feel like she has a great career ahead of her.

“She’s a strong independent black woman and I want the emphasis to be on her not Kidd helped her grow or she helped him grow. I want her to flourish in her respective field.

“I feel like when people are trying to grip us into a relationship it takes away from our individual qualities, so that’s why I would say Erica is her own person, ‘she gonna do well amazing in her career, I’m gonna do same too’. Let’s allow time decide what happens between me and her.”

He added, “See I didn’t know Nengi or anyone else anywhere outside the house. We only spoke on intercom during our lockdown process…I didn’t know her. I’ve never seen her. We’ve never met face to face. We’re both from Abuja so she might have seen or heard of me.”

