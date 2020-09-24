BBNaija: Kiddwaya Bags Eko Hotel Deal; Celebrates 1M Instagram Views

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, has become a brand ambassador for Eko Hotel and Suites. The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to make this known by sharing the video of the virtual campaign.

He has also celebrated the fact that his video on Instagram has amassed one million views in just three days. Posting a screenshot of the views, he writes:

“1M views you guys did this not me #KiddwayaOurKidney #WayaDemGeng”

The son of billionaire Terry Waya also appreciated his fans by calling them family.

“My fans are actually the best! You guys deserve the best of kidd! You motivate and protect me and for those reasons you are me and I am you. We are FAMILY #WayaDemGeng“, he wrote.

See his posts below: